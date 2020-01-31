Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

