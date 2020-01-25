Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?