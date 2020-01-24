Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Endava has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Endava by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

