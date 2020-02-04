Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of DAVA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. 99,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Endava has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Endava by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

