Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $306.62 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.17.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 92,477 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

