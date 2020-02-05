Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Set at C$3.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$3.00 target price on Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

TSE:EDR traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.68. 176,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.10. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

