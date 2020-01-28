Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $7.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

