Endo International PLC to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endo International in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Endo International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?