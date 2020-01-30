Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

EIGI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 155,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $664.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.33. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes