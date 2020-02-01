Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.79

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 203893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENLAY. ValuEngine downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

