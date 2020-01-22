Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Shares Up 11.1%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, 671,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 609,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

