Energean Oil & Gas’ (ENOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 864 ($11.37) on Tuesday. Energean Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 603 ($7.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 911.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 952.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.43.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Benos bought 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 885 ($11.64) per share, with a total value of £44,152.65 ($58,080.31).

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

