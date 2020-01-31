Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 771 ($10.14). 261,434 shares of the stock were exchanged. Energean Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 606 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 896.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 945.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Benos purchased 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 885 ($11.64) per share, with a total value of £44,152.65 ($58,080.31).

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

