Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENR. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,691. Energizer has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 1,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Energizer by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

