Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 99062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.49.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

