Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives $14.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

ERII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 143,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 4.20. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 39,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $349,329.86. Also, VP Eric Siebert sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $119,330.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,200.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,461. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

