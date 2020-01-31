Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 8,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.24 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 39,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $349,329.86. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,461. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

