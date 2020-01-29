Energy Transfer LP Unit Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Energy Transfer LP Unit has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a dividend payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 5,209,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,923,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ET shares. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

