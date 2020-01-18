Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

ET stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

