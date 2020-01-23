Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0077 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NYSE:ERF opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is a stock split?

