Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.0077 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 8.26%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

