Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $6.49 on Friday. Enerplus has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

