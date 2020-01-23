Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Receives C$15.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded down C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,420. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$7.32 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

