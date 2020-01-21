Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) to Issue $0.01 Feb 20 Dividend

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a feb 20 dividend on Monday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

TSE:ERF opened at C$8.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$7.32 and a 52-week high of C$13.09.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.73.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

