Enerplus’ (ERF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERF. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.73.

TSE:ERF opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.87. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$7.32 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

