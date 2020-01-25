Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.43

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 99751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enerplus by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,486,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,001 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 451,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,717,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

