Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) received a C$11.50 price target from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.73.

TSE:ERF opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.87. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$7.32 and a 12 month high of C$13.09.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

