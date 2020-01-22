Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$11.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

ERF stock opened at C$7.96 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$7.32 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 6.85%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

