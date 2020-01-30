Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 71000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.04 million for the quarter.

Engagement Labs Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

