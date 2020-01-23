Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sells C$366,100.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total value of C$366,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,277,070.

Paul James Stoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Paul James Stoyan sold 12,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$650,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.60, for a total value of C$258,000.00.

Shares of ENGH opened at C$52.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.02. Enghouse Systems Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$30.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENGH. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

