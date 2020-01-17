Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.80 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENGI. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.33 ($18.98).

EPA:ENGI opened at €14.98 ($17.42) on Wednesday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.22.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

