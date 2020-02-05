Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.50 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGI. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.76 ($19.49).

Shares of EPA:ENGI traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching €15.65 ($18.19). 5,834,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.99 and a 200-day moving average of €14.40.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

See Also: Balance Sheet