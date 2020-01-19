Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.95

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 514210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Engie Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

