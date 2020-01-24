Engold Mines (CVE:EGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Engold Mines Ltd (CVE:EGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 32500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Engold Mines (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 20,841 hectare located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks