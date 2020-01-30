ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.75 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €16.75 ($19.48) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENI. HSBC set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.33 ($18.98).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.05 ($15.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.88. ENI has a 1-year low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 1-year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

