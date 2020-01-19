ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Media Impact Score of -2.43

News coverage about ENI (NYSE:E) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ENI earned a news sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE E opened at $31.01 on Friday. ENI has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). ENI had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

