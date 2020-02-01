ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.50

Eni SpA (NYSE:E)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 4936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ENI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in ENI by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in ENI by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

