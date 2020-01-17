EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

EnLink Midstream has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of -1,255.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 538.1%.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 980,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,961. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

