EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 13,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,614.29%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

