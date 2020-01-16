EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 13,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 400.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 242,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

