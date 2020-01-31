Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.53-5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.418-1.488 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Enova International also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.53-5.82 EPS.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.79. 783,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,560. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Enova International has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $816.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

