Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.53-5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.418-1.488 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Enova International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $800.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

