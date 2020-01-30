Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $816.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

