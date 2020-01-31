Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 23,760,000 shares. Currently, 32.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 4,290,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $525,540. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

