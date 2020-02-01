Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Down 6.7%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 584,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,192,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?