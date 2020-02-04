Ensign Energy Services Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ESI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.88.

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.96. The firm has a market cap of $377.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$393.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.37 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 15,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$43,904.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 743,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,102,003.69.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

