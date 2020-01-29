Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 194892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESI. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$393.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Ensign Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.76%.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 15,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 743,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,102,003.69.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

