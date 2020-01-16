Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Enstar Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.65. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $158.72 and a 12 month high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $363.21 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Enstar Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Enstar Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Enstar Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

