Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $192.38

Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $192.38 and traded as high as $202.60. Enstar Group shares last traded at $201.34, with a volume of 1,784 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.21 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enstar Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 336.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $2,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

