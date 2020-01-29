Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETTX stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,165. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETTX shares. ValuEngine raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

